Fast Particles Logo Reveal - Square

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a bold logo reveal powered by fast, glowing particle streaks. This cinematic ident combines lens flares, energetic trails, and a glossy reflection for maximum impact. Easily swap in your logo and tagline, then fine-tune background, particle, and flare colors to match your brand. Designed to perform in widescreen, square, and vertical formats, it’s ideal for intros, outros, and quick brand stings. Create a modern, high-energy impression in seconds and keep viewers focused on what matters—your brand.