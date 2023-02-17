Fire Explosion Logo Reveal - Square

Ignite your branding with a cinematic logo animation powered by fire, smoke and a dramatic explosion. This 3D motion graphics intro builds from a swirling flame arc into an epic blast that reveals your mark over a reflective floor, accented by lens flares and drifting embers. Ideal as an intro or outro, it delivers an energetic, high-impact identity hit in a dark, vibrant palette. Easily add your logo and tagline, adjust colors, refine reflections and flare intensity, and you’re ready to impress across social, web, and video content.