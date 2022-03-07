Fire Logo Reveal - Square

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic fire logo reveal. Fiery bursts and rolling smoke sweep across a dark scene, unveiling your logo over a reflective surface. Perfect for intros and outros, this high-impact logo animation delivers energy and presence in seconds. Easily customize fire hues, background, reflection intensity, logo scale, and tagline to match your brand. Designed to work beautifully across horizontal, vertical, and square formats, it’s ideal for channels, trailers, and social clips where bold identity matters.