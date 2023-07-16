Glitch Logo Reveal - Vertical

Make a bold entrance with a glitch-driven logo animation built for intros and outros. This design blends RGB split, scanlines, and dramatic distortion with a reflective floor for extra depth. Easily drop in your logo, set a tagline, and adjust colors to match your brand. The fast, high-contrast motion and crisp, digital aesthetic ensure instant attention across platforms and aspect ratios. Whether you’re launching a channel or wrapping a video, this glitch logo reveal delivers a modern, tech-forward identity in seconds.