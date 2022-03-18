Glitch Logo Shatter

Showcase your brand with a punchy glitch logo animation featuring explosive shatter effects, neon glow and particle accents. A bold digital aesthetic blends RGB splits, bokeh flares and chromatic aberration for a hi‑tech vibe. Drop in your logo, add a short line of text, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and fast‑paced promos where impact matters. The centered composition keeps focus on your mark while dynamic transitions create excitement and polish.