Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glossy 3D Reveal - Original - Poster image

Glossy 3D Reveal

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Glossy
Outro
31.7Kexports
rating
Elevate your branding with a polished 3D logo reveal that builds from precise blueprint outlines into a sleek, glossy mark. This minimalist, corporate-style intro features clean grid lines, tasteful lens flares and subtle RGB edging for a refined, modern look. The motion constructs your logo layer by layer, then settles into a centered lockup with an optional tagline. Easily adapt colors, finishes and intensity to match your identity. Ideal for professional intros and outros where clarity, sophistication and 3D motion graphics take center stage.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us