Glossy 3D Reveal - Vertical

Elevate your branding with a polished 3D logo reveal that builds from precise blueprint outlines into a sleek, glossy mark. This minimalist, corporate-style intro features clean grid lines, tasteful lens flares and subtle RGB edging for a refined, modern look. The motion constructs your logo layer by layer, then settles into a centered lockup with an optional tagline. Easily adapt colors, finishes and intensity to match your identity. Ideal for professional intros and outros where clarity, sophistication and 3D motion graphics take center stage.