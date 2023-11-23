Glossy Construction Reveal - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a precision-built, blueprint-inspired 3D logo animation. This minimal, industrial ident constructs your mark from technical outlines and structural elements before finishing with a glossy reflection and lens flare. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a clean graph-paper backdrop, smooth mechanical assembly, and a centered logo with optional tagline. Easily customize colors, logo, font, and flare to match your identity. The result is a crisp, modern reveal that suits engineering, construction, and tech brands alike while remaining versatile for any professional logo animation.