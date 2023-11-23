Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glossy Construction Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glossy Construction Reveal - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Mechanical assembly
4.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a precision-built, blueprint-inspired 3D logo animation. This minimal, industrial ident constructs your mark from technical outlines and structural elements before finishing with a glossy reflection and lens flare. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a clean graph-paper backdrop, smooth mechanical assembly, and a centered logo with optional tagline. Easily customize colors, logo, font, and flare to match your identity. The result is a crisp, modern reveal that suits engineering, construction, and tech brands alike while remaining versatile for any professional logo animation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us