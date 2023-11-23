Glossy Ripple Ident - Vertical

Make your brand shine with a sleek chrome logo reveal that lands with impact and sends crisp ripple rings across a clean stage. This minimalist, elegant logo animation features glossy reflections, tasteful lens flares, and a refined bounce that feels premium yet universal. Use it as an intro or outro for corporate, product, or channel branding. Swap in your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and lighting, and you’re ready with a polished, professional ident that stands out in any feed, presentation, or campaign.