Glossy Tech Extrusion Reveal - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with a sleek 3D logo reveal. Segmented extrusions assemble your mark while a rotating camera highlights depth, LED dot detail and a glossy finish. A clean floor grid and subtle lens flare frame the scene, ending with a polished reflection and optional tagline. This minimal, futuristic, digital aesthetic suits intros and outros alike. Easily adjust background, element, logo and flare colors to match your brand. Designed for clarity and impact across multiple aspect ratios, it’s a fast way to elevate your branding with high-end 3D motion graphics.