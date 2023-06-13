Youtube intro for cooking channel
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High Tech Globe Logo - Vertical - Red Logo - Poster image

High Tech Globe Logo - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Futuristic
Intro
3D motion graphics
Planet
1.4Kexports
rating
Give your brand a high‑tech edge with a striking 3D globe logo reveal. This cinematic intro blends neon accents, particle explosions, and digital plexus lines to form a rotating planet backdrop that spotlights your mark and tagline. Designed for technology brands and modern identities, it delivers an epic, energetic first impression for videos, channels, and presentations. Customize colors and pacing to match your look and export across multiple aspect ratios. Perfect as an intro or outro when you want sleek, futuristic style with maximum impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us