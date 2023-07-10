Ink Flow Reveal
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
10Kexports
Unveil your brand with a vivid ink-driven logo animation. This minimalist opener uses swirling liquid motion and a smooth ink reveal to frame your logo and tagline in a clean, centered layout. The energetic yet elegant motion feels fluid and modern, perfect for intros and outros. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and achieve a vibrant, painterly look with professional polish. Ideal for creators, agencies, and businesses seeking a refined logo animation that stands out across platforms.
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