Ink Flow Reveal - Post

Unveil your brand with a vivid ink-driven logo animation. This minimalist opener uses swirling liquid motion and a smooth ink reveal to frame your logo and tagline in a clean, centered layout. The energetic yet elegant motion feels fluid and modern, perfect for intros and outros. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and achieve a vibrant, painterly look with professional polish. Ideal for creators, agencies, and businesses seeking a refined logo animation that stands out across platforms.