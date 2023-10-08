Laser Carve Reveal

Ignite your brand with a high‑impact laser logo reveal. Sharp neon beams carve your mark into a rugged stone surface as cracks form, debris scatters, and the engraving glows with energy. This cinematic 3D logo animation is perfect as an intro or outro, pairing a dark atmosphere with a bright, futuristic glow. Easy to customize with your logo, colors, and tagline, it delivers an epic, energetic first impression for tech, gaming, and cinematic branding alike.