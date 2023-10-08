Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Laser Carve Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Laser Carve Reveal - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Laser beam
3.3Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with a high‑impact laser logo reveal. Sharp neon beams carve your mark into a rugged stone surface as cracks form, debris scatters, and the engraving glows with energy. This cinematic 3D logo animation is perfect as an intro or outro, pairing a dark atmosphere with a bright, futuristic glow. Easy to customize with your logo, colors, and tagline, it delivers an epic, energetic first impression for tech, gaming, and cinematic branding alike.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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