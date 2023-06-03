Light Rays Logo Reveal - Square

Make your brand shine with a cinematic logo reveal powered by vivid neon light rays and polished lens flares. This 3D-inspired ident centers your logo with a bold radial burst, then settles into a clean dark scene with an optional tagline. Customize beam, flare, logo and text colors, adjust scales, and choose original or custom logo tones to match your branding. Perfect for intros and outros across social, streaming, and video content, it delivers high-impact branding in seconds with a sleek, modern finish.