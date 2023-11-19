Light Streak Reveal - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a sleek, high-impact logo animation driven by a glowing light streak. Particles assemble into your mark as lens flares and soft rays add digital polish. Ideal for intros and outros, this template is fully customizable—drop in your logo and tagline, adjust the color palette, and match the vibe to your channel. The focused, minimal composition keeps attention on your brand while the futuristic glow provides energy and style. A fast, modern choice when you want a clean neon look that stands out.