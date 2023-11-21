Liquid Splash Reveal

Make a powerful first impression with a high-energy liquid splash logo animation. A neon-glowing, fluid burst forms center stage as particles, lens flares and tasteful glitch effects amplify impact. Your logo and tagline settle cleanly on a dark, cinematic backdrop for a polished finish. Ideal as an intro or outro, this versatile design supports multiple aspect ratios and color customization, letting you match your brand in seconds. Perfect for tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a bold, memorable identity moment.