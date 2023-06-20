Luminous Aura - Post

Showcase your brand with a sleek, luminous logo reveal. Light rays sweep through a dark, reflective environment, tracing glowing outlines and building to a bold, cinematic finish. This minimal 3D motion graphics design is elegant and versatile, ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize colors, logo treatment, and tagline to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion and neon gradients create a memorable, premium impression for corporate, creative, or tech brands alike.