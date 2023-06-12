Luminous Rayburst

Showcase your brand with a striking logo reveal powered by radiant light rays and cinematic lens flares. This minimal, elegant design focuses attention on your mark while neon glow and vibrant gradients create high-impact contrast on a dark backdrop. Easily customize background, ray, and flare colors, switch between original or custom logo colors, and adjust logo and tagline size. Optimized across multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for intros and outros across platforms. Deliver a clean, modern identity moment that looks premium and memorable with effortless setup.