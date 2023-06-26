Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxury Gloossy Ident - Original - Poster image

Luxury Gloossy Ident

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Cinematic
Elegant
2.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a luxurious glossy logo reveal. This cinematic ident bursts from darkness with a fast zoom, polished reflections, and elegant light rays before settling on a clean, bright finish. Add your logo and a tagline for a refined intro or outro that suits corporate, fashion, tech, and premium brands alike. Colors for the dark and light backgrounds, the flare, and logo treatment are easily adjustable. Smooth 3D motion, minimal layout, and a high-end sheen make this an eye‑catching logo animation that elevates any content.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us