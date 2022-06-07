Minimal Logo Reveal
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.8Kexports
Reveal your brand with a calm, minimal 3D logo animation. This clean ident features elegant glass styling, tasteful lens flares, and a smooth light sweep across your mark. Perfect for intros and outros, it highlights your logo and tagline with refined motion and a soft gradient backdrop. Easily customize colors, logo treatment, and pacing to match your branding. Whether launching a video series or polishing a presentation, this sleek logo reveal delivers a professional, modern look in seconds.
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