Mystic Smoke Reveal
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
4.5Kexports
Bring your brand to life with a glowing smoke logo reveal. This logo animation swirls luminous strokes that merge into stylized smoke puffs, resolving into your mark and tagline. The look is futuristic, minimal, and atmospheric with a dark backdrop and crisp neon glow. Ideal for intros and outros, it features smooth, fluid motion and a centered composition for maximum impact. Easily customize colors, font, background, and add your logo and tagline to match any brand. Perfect for YouTube, social clips, trailers, and more.
Available formats:
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Rabbit