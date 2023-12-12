Neon Extrusion Reveal - Post

Ignite your branding with a striking neon 3D logo reveal. This high-impact intro/outro builds your mark from glowing lines into a polished, extruded emblem. Expect radiant glow, glossy reflection sweeps, and a bold digital vibe set against a dark backdrop. Add your logo and tagline, tweak colors to match your identity, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Ideal for channel openers, product bumpers, and branded stingers, this template delivers a fast, modern, and futuristic logo animation that grabs attention instantly.