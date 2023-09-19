Particle Swarm Logo - Square

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal driven by swirling particles and luminous light trails. This 3D motion graphics design frames your brand at center stage, accented by lens flares and a reflective, water-like surface. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a clean, dark monochrome look with elegant glow and subtle RGB split. Easily customize colors for background, particles, logo and tagline, adjust scale, and tailor the visual to your brand. Works beautifully across multiple aspect ratios and delivers a sleek, professional identity moment in seconds.