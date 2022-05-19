Particle Swirl Logo

Reveal your brand with an energetic particle swirl that forms into a clean, centered logo and tagline. This 3D motion graphics template blends futuristic neon glow, cinematic lens flares, and a striking vortex effect for a high-impact intro or outro. Easily customize background, particle, and logo colors, adjust logo scale, and set your tagline. The dynamic swirl, light trails, and plexus-like mesh create a memorable, tech-forward identity hit. Ideal for brands, tech channels, gaming, and modern promos seeking a bold logo animation.