5 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Charge up your brand's visual impact with our Quick Electrify Ident template. A burst of laser shock and chaotic electric bolts illuminate your logo, drawing all eyes to the center screen. Customize with your tagline and colors to electrify your audience instantly. Perfect for intros, outros, or standing proudly as its own piece, this ready-to-publish video will energize your content across any platform.
Available formats
