Quick Technology Logo - Vertical

Make your branding pop with a fast, high-tech logo animation. This glitch-driven reveal combines neon accents, digital distortion and scanning effects to create a striking intro or outro. Easily drop in your logo, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. The centered composition and bold, futuristic style keep attention locked on your brand while subtle lens flares and RGB splits add polish. Perfect for tech, startups, apps, and modern channels that need a sharp, energetic ident with a clean finish.