Retro Edge Glare - Square

5 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing your logo has never been more mesmerizing! Utilize the Retro Edge Glare template to make your brand shine. Multi-layered edges sparkle and lead up to a radiant burst of light that unveils your logo. Customizable elements including your logo, tagline, and color palette ensure your brand resonates with its core message glossy, gleaming, and ready for the spotlight.
Available formats
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Rabbit