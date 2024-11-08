en
Retro Edge Glare - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Portrait
Gloss
Glow
Outline
Light
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Retro Edge Glare - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Mr.Rabbit profile image
Created by Mr.Rabbit
30exports
5 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing your logo has never been more mesmerizing! Utilize the Retro Edge Glare template to make your brand shine. Multi-layered edges sparkle and lead up to a radiant burst of light that unveils your logo. Customizable elements including your logo, tagline, and color palette ensure your brand resonates with its core message glossy, gleaming, and ready for the spotlight.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (6)
Original
Original
Edit
White Logo
White Logo
Edit
Red Logo
Red Logo
Edit
Green Logo
Green Logo
Edit
Purple Logo
Purple Logo
Edit
Orange Logo
Orange Logo
Edit
