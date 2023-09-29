Sci-Fi Maze Reveal - Vertical
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Launch your brand with a high‑impact sci‑fi logo reveal. A fast fly‑through tunnels you into a luminous energy core as geometric structures rotate and light rays converge, culminating in a clean logo and tagline display. This cinematic 3D motion graphics template features a dark, neon‑glow aesthetic, atmospheric depth, and tech‑forward vibes. Perfect for intros and outros across platforms and aspect ratios. Easily customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity, then export a bold, futuristic opener that leaves a lasting impression.
Available formats:
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Rabbit