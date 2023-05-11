Sketch Ident Reveal

Give your brand a crafted edge with a hand-drawn blueprint logo animation. This minimal logo reveal builds from sketch lines on a perspective grid, then fills with organic ink textures for a distinctive finish. Clean 3D motion graphics, subtle RGB split accents and a gentle camera drift deliver a modern, technical feel. Customize background, grid and sketch colors, keep original logo colors if you prefer, and add a tagline for extra detail. Perfect as an intro or outro across corporate, creative, and tech content.