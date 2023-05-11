Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sketch Ident Reveal - Original - Poster image

Sketch Ident Reveal

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Hand-drawn
Minimal
8.3Kexports
rating
Give your brand a crafted edge with a hand-drawn blueprint logo animation. This minimal logo reveal builds from sketch lines on a perspective grid, then fills with organic ink textures for a distinctive finish. Clean 3D motion graphics, subtle RGB split accents and a gentle camera drift deliver a modern, technical feel. Customize background, grid and sketch colors, keep original logo colors if you prefer, and add a tagline for extra detail. Perfect as an intro or outro across corporate, creative, and tech content.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us