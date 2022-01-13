Sketch Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, handcrafted sketch reveal. This minimal logo animation draws your mark on a refined grid-paper backdrop, accented by subtle RGB edges and a gentle camera drift. Personalize the logo and tagline, tune the palette of sketch strokes, adjust background and flare intensity, and publish in multiple aspect ratios. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick branded idents across social and video platforms. A polished, creative way to highlight your identity while keeping focus squarely on your logo.