Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sketch Logo Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Sketch Logo Reveal - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Grid lines
807exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, handcrafted sketch reveal. This minimal logo animation draws your mark on a refined grid-paper backdrop, accented by subtle RGB edges and a gentle camera drift. Personalize the logo and tagline, tune the palette of sketch strokes, adjust background and flare intensity, and publish in multiple aspect ratios. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick branded idents across social and video platforms. A polished, creative way to highlight your identity while keeping focus squarely on your logo.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us