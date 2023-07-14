Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Sketch Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Sketch Reveal - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Grid lines
1.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined, hand-drawn logo animation. This template uses painterly brush strokes to sketch and fill your mark over a clean grid-paper backdrop, then caps the scene with a neatly presented tagline. The minimal, elegant motion is ideal for intros, outros, and quick idents across platforms. Customize colors, logo and tagline in moments to match your visual identity. Subtle lens flare accents and a centered layout keep focus on your brand while delivering an artistic, crafted feel that’s memorable yet tasteful.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us