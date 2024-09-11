en
Speed Edge Pixels - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Pixels
Gloss
Fast
Corporate
Outline
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Speed Edge Pixels - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Mr.Rabbit profile image
Created by Mr.Rabbit
14exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Enter a digital realm where your brand takes center stage with our Speed Edge Pixels template. Experience an abstract pixelated unveiling that transitions into a dynamic logo tunnel journey, culminating in a vibrant multicolor pixel wipe. The final touch is a sleek glossy reflection over your logo, adding a touch of sophistication. Customize fonts, colors, and add your tagline to create a ready-to-publish video that perfectly reflects your brand identity.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (6)
