Speed Light Rays - Vertical

6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Speed Light Rays template. Precision laser animations carve out your logo, layer by intricate layer, before it bursts onto the scene with an electrifying shock wave. This high-definition reveal captures your brand's edge, while full customization of logo, tagline, fonts, and colors lets you dictate the narrative. Perfect for any platform, your polished logo will shine bright, making a memorable impact.
