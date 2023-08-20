Vibrant Shockwave Reveal - Square

Ignite your brand with a high‑impact shockwave logo reveal. A luminous energy source streaks across a space‑inspired backdrop, erupts into an explosive ring, and clears to a crisp, centered logo and tagline. This 3D motion graphics ident blends neon particles, lens flares, and electric filaments for a futuristic, cinematic finish. Perfect for intros or outros across tech, gaming, and sci‑fi content. Easily replace the logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors for the background, particles, and flares, and adjust scale to fit your brand. Deliver a bold, energetic opener that commands attention.