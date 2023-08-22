Vortex Fusion - Square

Ignite your brand with a futuristic logo animation powered by swirling light trails and crisp glitch accents. A luminous energy core builds at center, then cleanly resolves to your logo and tagline for a high-impact intro or outro. Customize colors and text to match your identity, and take advantage of the dark, neon-forward palette for maximum contrast. With fast, energetic motion and cinematic flares, this piece delivers a polished, modern ident that stands out across social, YouTube, and beyond.