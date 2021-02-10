Clean and Subtle Slideshow - Horizontal

Build a polished corporate slideshow with confident typography, flat geometric panels, and smooth bar wipes. This versatile template is perfect for business promos, presentations, internal comms, HR updates, and event highlights. Customize section headlines, descriptions, media, and brand colors, and finish with a logo or text end-card. Designed with a clear two-column layout and energetic, modern motion, it keeps attention on your message while staying brand-safe and minimal. Works great for horizontal, square, or vertical formats to cover all your channels.