Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean New Line Presentation - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Clean New Line Presentation - Vertical

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Slideshow
Story video
Presentation
2Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern presentation. This corporate-ready promo features bold headlines, elegant framed text plates, smooth slide wipes, and a polished logo end screen. The minimalist design, letterbox flair, and two-column layouts keep focus on your message and visuals. Ideal for business presentations, company promos, reports, conferences, and online marketing. Customize colors, typography, media, and logo to match your identity and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Deliver a refined story with clarity, structure, and professional motion design.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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