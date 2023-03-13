Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Notebook Presentation - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Clean Notebook Presentation - Vertical

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 24 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Presentation
Promo
1.4Kexports
rating
Present your message with a crisp, minimal corporate slideshow. This template combines clean typography, framed media panels, and subtle grid lines for a polished editorial look. Smooth slide-ins and staggered motion guide attention across numbered sections, ending with a professional logo outro. Ideal for business presentations, employer branding, webinars, and product or event promos. Easily customize colors, fonts, and media to match your brand across multiple aspect ratios. Create a clear, sophisticated story that feels modern, organized, and on-brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us