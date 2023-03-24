Clean Smooth - Slideshow - Vertical

Build a polished promo or photo slideshow with smooth tile reveals and clean geometric design. This template features a refined grid layout, elegant slide-in text banners, and a branded logo end card. Swap in your images or videos, adjust colors and background treatments, and you’re set. Perfect for product teasers, events, portfolios, or channel openers, it adapts beautifully to multiple formats and styles. Enjoy minimal, modern aesthetics with seamless, fluid transitions that keep attention on your story.