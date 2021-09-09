Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Circle - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Corporate Circle - Slideshow

01:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 1 image · 45 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Geometric
Corporate
Large numerals
2.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean corporate slideshow built around bold section numbers, geometric media frames, and smooth, refined motion. This minimalist design pairs clear headlines with supporting text in a two‑column layout and features multi-frame grid moments for variety. Geometric shapes—circles, hexagons and rounded squares—keep visuals modern and consistent, while a polished logo outro closes your story. Customize colors, text and media to fit your identity and use it for promos, presentations, or company updates. Elegant, flat design and fluid transitions make your message easy to follow and memorable.
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