Corporate Storyteller - Vertical

Templates
/
Employer Branding
30-60s
Portrait
Corporate
Elegant
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Corporate Storyteller - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image
Mr_Free profile image
Created by Mr_Free
27exports
40 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
9videos
1image
23texts
3fonts
1audio
Craft a sleek, professional business narrative with the modern Corporate Storyteller. Perfect for presentations and product showcases, this template lets you customize the color palette and seamlessly integrate your own text, logos, images, and videos. Dynamic animations keep viewers engaged, ensuring your advertisements stand out in the digital space. Present your brand with confidence and clarity.
Edit
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Mr_Free
Beauty & Cosmetics
Beauty & Cosmetics
Edit
Photography
Photography
Edit
Music
Music
Edit
Education
Education
Edit
Religious Institutions
Religious Institutions
Edit
Wellness & Fitness
Wellness & Fitness
Edit
Technology
Technology
Edit
Pharma & Healthcare
Pharma & Healthcare
Edit
HR Services
HR Services
Edit
Retail & E-commerce
Retail & E-commerce
Edit
Real Estate
Real Estate
Edit
Tourism & Travel
Tourism & Travel
Edit
Automotive
Automotive
Edit
Food & Restaurants
Food & Restaurants
Edit
Financial Services
Financial Services
Edit
Gaming
Gaming
Edit
Architecture & Construction
Architecture & Construction
Edit
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture
Edit
Fashion
Fashion
Edit
Sports
Sports
Edit
