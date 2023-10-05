Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Flip Adventure - Original - Poster image

Elegant Flip Adventure

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Promo
Slice reveal
Wide logo
16.7Kexports
rating
Bring your story to life with a modern, energetic slideshow built on fast flip transitions and clean, centered titles. This versatile template blends minimal, elegant design with bold typography to keep your message clear over full-screen photos or video clips. Ideal for brand promos, travel highlights, lifestyle recaps, or channel openers, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit headlines, adjust colors and vignette strength, and finish with your logo and tagline. The polished flip and slice reveals ensure a smooth, professional flow that looks great across platforms and formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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SUMMER SERIES
by hendersonmetro
amazing work!
your work is amazing -thank you do much what you do!
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us