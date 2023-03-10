Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Wave - Post - Original - Poster image

Fashion Wave - Post

01:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Abstract waves
Promo
Minimal
Elegant
238exports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with flowing wave reveals, refined typography, and seamless transitions. This ultramodern slideshow is perfect for product highlights, lookbooks, lifestyle reels, and polished brand promos. Swap in your images or video, update the headlines and descriptions, and tailor the palette with intuitive color controls. Subtle light leaks and decorative accents add a sophisticated finish, while a clean logo outro ties everything together. Optimized for multiple formats, it’s an easy way to produce stylish, on-brand videos that feel smooth, elegant, and timeless.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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