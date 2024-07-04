en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Mr_Free
10exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Experience a dynamic entrance to your visual content with the Flicker Blocks Opener, where your media and text appear in a lively dance of flickering blocks. This versatile slideshow template allows full customization of logos, images, videos, and text, making it perfect for any message you wish to convey. Seize your viewers' attention and take them on a smooth journey through your best moments or offerings.
Similar templates
Best of Mr_Free
By Skvifi
7s
9
11
7
Dynamic text animations and trendy transitioning effects to present your message in an engaging way! Perfect way to engage your audience at the very start and make them eager to see the video that follows, or to be used as a stand alone video on your social media. What are you waiting for? Try for free!
By smoothlymo
10s
21
14
3
A quick, energetic intro to your video ads, presentations, slideshows, lectures, webinars and vlogs or an engaging event promo video for your business. Ridiculously easy to make yours, simply upload a few images related to your business, and enter you messages. Make a professional promo video in minutes!
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
By Skvifi
8s
24
18
6
A combination of stomp messages and picked photos with your logo as a finale. Can be used as an intro to your daily videos, or as a video ad for different types of content and use cases. Get inspired with 17 industry specific media/text combinations and create a professional video ad for your business.
By mocarg
9s
25
11
4
A quick, trendy promo video with animated text that goes straight to the point before revealing your animated logo. A great opener for any kind of content, from vlogs and travel reports, to educational videos, presentations, video ads, product reviews and more. Get inspired with 17 industry-specific themes.
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
By MotionBox
9s
21
26
11
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
By MotionBox
7s
24
13
9
Fast & Simple Stomp Logo Opener is a short and modern stomp opener. Perfecto to use as opener, intro, logo reveal and showcase your images. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Menu
Templates
Solutions