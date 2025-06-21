Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Waves Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Gradient Waves Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Abstract waves
Minimal
Gradient
Displacement warp
11exports
rating
Bring your scenes to life with a modern animated background of smooth, abstract gradient waves. This minimalist, elegant design drifts gently with fluid, ripple-like motion—perfect behind titles, logos, or full-screen visuals. Easily personalize the look by adjusting colors, blur, and the intensity of the wave dynamics to match your brand or mood. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it fits social posts, stories, streams, and presentations. Create a calm, polished atmosphere in seconds and keep the focus on your content with this versatile, high-quality gradient waves backdrop.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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YouTube Overlays
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