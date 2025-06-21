Gradient Waves Background - Square

Bring your scenes to life with a modern animated background of smooth, abstract gradient waves. This minimalist, elegant design drifts gently with fluid, ripple-like motion—perfect behind titles, logos, or full-screen visuals. Easily personalize the look by adjusting colors, blur, and the intensity of the wave dynamics to match your brand or mood. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it fits social posts, stories, streams, and presentations. Create a calm, polished atmosphere in seconds and keep the focus on your content with this versatile, high-quality gradient waves backdrop.