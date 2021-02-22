Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Hexagon - Future Promo - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Hexagon - Future Promo - Horizontal

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 2 images · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Geometric
Slideshow
Digital
14.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, hi‑tech promo built on dynamic hexagon grids, smooth slide-ins, and clean typography. This modern slideshow features multiple media and text scenes, a polished two-column layout, and a sharp intro/outro lock-up for your branding. Ideal for corporate, technology, and presentation use, it delivers a minimalist, elegant look that keeps attention on your message. Easily customize colors, media, and text to fit your identity and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Make your content feel fresh, futuristic, and professional—without complexity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Mr_Free profile image
Mr_Free
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mr_Free
Original
Edit
Original
White
Edit
White
Dark Blue
Edit
Dark Blue
Yellow
Edit
Yellow
CSR video
Edit
CSR video
Basketball
Edit
Basketball
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us